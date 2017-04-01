Industry Innovations

Instrument For Installation, Troubleshooting, & Maintenance On Cable

April 1, 2017
Platinum Tools announced the launch of the next generation VDV MapMaster 3.0 cable tester. Made in the U.S., the VDV MapMaster 3.0 tests Cat7, Cat6A, Cat6, Cat5e, Cat5, Cat4, and Cat3 shielded and unshielded cables, voice and coax. The MapMaster 3.0 is capable of identifying and mapping 20 locations at one time. The large backlit display, glow-in-the-dark keypad, a built-in flashlight and audible beep verification also helps the professional to work in the dark.

Platinum Tools | www.platinumtools.com

