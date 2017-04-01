Bullet Camera Offers Enhanced Nighttime Surveillance

Toshiba Surveillance & IP Video Group introduced its J-WB51A five-megapixel IP bullet camera. Built rugged for outdoor deployment, it is specifically designed for 24/7 video surveillance with a powerful nighttime feature-set highlighted by adaptive IR LEDs, day/night IR cut filter, and true wide dynamic range that ensures forensic-quality video, even in complete darkness or adverse weather. The J-WB51A’s 5MP CMOS sensor achieves brilliant image quality whether monitoring large outdoor areas or when zoomed-in for the smallest of details, the manufacturer described. The J-WB51A leverages Smart Codec H.265 video compression to minimize video storage and bandwidth needs without sacrificing image quality by allocating bandwidth. The camera is highly resistant to impact, is difficult to readjust or open by a non-professional, and its cabling is protected by a management bracket to minimize unauthorized access. Value-enhancing features of the J-WB51A include defogging and imaging stabilization, PoE (802.3af), audio in/out and ONVIF Profile Profile-S/Profile-G.

Toshiba | www.toshibasecurity.com