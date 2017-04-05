Five Security Pros Join Hall of Fame
ISC WEST 2017
In a ceremony held yesterday afternoon, seven distinguished security industry professionals joined the ranks of the SSI Hall of Fame in recognition of their contributions to the industry. This year’s inductees join 85 others who have been inducted into the SSI Hall of Fame since its founding in 2004.
Members of the class of 2016 are:
- Dan Budinoff, president, Security Specialists
- Maurice Coleman (posthumous), industry pioneer and founder of ADEMCO
- John Lombardi, CEO, CIA Security
- Fredrik Nilsson, vice president of the Americas, Axis Communications
- Mitch Reitman, founder and principal, Reitman Consulting Group
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.