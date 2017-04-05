SDM NewswireISC West

Five Security Pros Join Hall of Fame

ISC WEST 2017

Hall of fame- ISC2017
This year’s SSI Hall of Fame inductees included (left to right) Mitch Reitman, John Lombardi and Fredrik Nilsson. Not pictured are Maurice Coleman, who passed away in 1996 at age 92, and Dan Budinoff.
April 5, 2017
KEYWORDS Hall of Fame / ISC West / SIA
Reprints
No Comments

In a ceremony held yesterday afternoon, seven distinguished security industry professionals joined the ranks of the SSI Hall of Fame in recognition of their contributions to the industry. This year’s inductees join 85 others who have been inducted into the SSI Hall of Fame since its founding in 2004.

Members of the class of 2016 are:

  • Dan Budinoff, president, Security Specialists
  • Maurice Coleman (posthumous), industry pioneer and founder of ADEMCO
  • John Lombardi, CEO, CIA Security
  • Fredrik Nilsson, vice president of the Americas, Axis Communications
  • Mitch Reitman, founder and principal, Reitman Consulting Group

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.