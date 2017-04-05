Contests and Giveaways Abound at ISC West
ISC WEST 2017
Giveaways have become a staple of trade shows, with attendees collecting magnets, keychains, stress balls, pens and any number of freebies.
That will certainly be the case once again at this year’s ISC West. In addition to the standard items, a number of exhibitors are giving away larger prizes. Below is just a small sampling of those who are offering attendees the opportunity to leave the show with something more substantial.
- Core Brands (Booth 1103) is giving away a Samsung 4K smart TV to one lucky ISC West attendee.
- Anyone who schedules a meeting with Alert Enterprise (Booth 3077) will receive a free Starbucks gift card.
- 3xLOGIC (Booth 23067) invites attendees to attend demos of its solutions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday to win a mystery prize.
- Platinum Tools (Booth 6035) will give away a new EXO ezEX-RJ45 Termination and Test Kits each day of ISC West. To enter, simply have your badge scanned at the Platinum Tools booth.
- Stop by Booth 20060 to take a “thermie” with FLIR’s “Therminator,” and snap a photo of what you look like using thermal vision. When you share your photo with friends using the hashtag #FLIRISC17, you’re entered to win a FLIR ONE. A winner will be drawn at 2:30 p.m. each day.
- In Booth 20043, Speco Technologies is offering attendees the chance to win a 3MP IP camera, complete with junction box.
- The Anixter Connected Home Passport Promotion offers the chance to win a number of great prizes. Simply pick up a passport at ISC registration, info booths or the Anixter, Tri-Ed and CLARK booth (16039). Then visit the Connected Home Pavilion (Booth 25141) and promotion sponsor booths to have your passport stamped and return your completed passport to Booth 16039 to play the crane game for a chance at a prize.
