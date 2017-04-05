New Application Uses Retailers’ Existing In-Store Surveillance

Genetec, Booth 28055

Genetec announced the new Genetec Retail Intelligence application, which will filter and analyze incoming video surveillance data to produce actionable intelligence about store operations, buying patterns, and trends. By analyzing and correlating data provided by multiple sensors, Genetec Retail Intelligence will help retailers gain a deeper understanding of their customers’ behaviors, needs and preferences to build a more personal relationship. With powerful analytics such as queue management, heat mapping, directional analysis, people counting and conversion rate analytics, Genetec Retail Intelligence can notify relevant staff in real time to respond to an influx of shoppers in the store or within a specific department. The application will provide real-time insights as well as in-depth analytics based on activity patterns over time. Genetec Retail Intelligence is designed to be infinitely scalable and optimized to easily interpret data from a multitude of stores.

