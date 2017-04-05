VMS Delivers Critical Cybersecurity Features, Improved User Experience

Tyco Security Products, Booth 20005



The latest release of exacqVIsion VMS (8.4) adds critical cybersecurity features demanded by IT departments while enhancing the user experience. The solution now supports HTTPS communication between the NVR and some of the industry’s leading cameras, adding a new layer of protection to security deployments. Users can also easily acquire and configure security certificates used by exacqVision Web Services for HTTPS communication. This latest release further strengthens Exacq Mobile by supporting the use of microphones on smart devices. The flexibility of audio support allows security operators to conduct both digital and physical patrols to better manage entrances where two-way audio exists without having to be at their workstations. New integrations with Bentel and Bosch intrusion systems allow users to arm and disarm the alarm system from the exacqVision Client or Exacq Mobile, and receive notifications with associated video of events directly in Exacq Mobile.

For more information, visit www.exacq.com.