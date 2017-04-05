AMAG Demonstrates Symmetry Blue Reader Range and Mobile App at ISC West

AMAG Technology, Booth 10053



The Symmetry Blue reader range combines Bluetooth Low Energy with card-reading capabilities to deliver a mobile access control solution to open doors. Used with Android or iOS smart phones alongside or in place of traditional cards, users download the Symmetry Blue app and enroll directly into the Symmetry access control system.

The cost-effective mobile solution does not require a license, separate portal or third-party subscription. Users simply open a door by holding their mobile device near the reader, which connects to a door like a conventional card reader. Customers can use either a card, the app on their smartphone or both to open a door. Many organizations may adopt a hybrid approach, keeping both the card and the smart phone using the Symmetry Access Control software's multiple credentials per cardholder capability. The Bluetooth reader capability could be added to lower security doors or just the minimum number of doors required that allow access to the workplace.

