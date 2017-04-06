The Winner is …

All the suspense surrounding the SIA New Product Showcase (NPS) ended yesterday afternoon when CrucialTrak’s Biometric Access Control System (BACS) took top honors as Best New Product.

BACS is the world’s first multi-biometric authentication technology, providing the highest security measures by layering four different biometric authentications into one terminal, according to CrucialTrak. In each BACS module, up to four biometric identification technologies are considered: touchless fingerprint, iris patterns, vein patterns and facial recognition authentication.

Attendees can witness CrucialTrak BACS in action at Booth 14059 until the show floor closes tomorrow afternoon.

“Many returning companies entered the SIA New Product Showcase this year, and many new entrants also competed in the showcase,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “New and familiar faces did very well in the 2017 showcase. I congratulate CrucialTrak for distinguishing itself as Best New Product overall in a very competitive year.”

Since its inception in 1979, SIA NPS has been the security industry's premier awards-based marketing program. This year's NPS Program had 120 entries from small, medium and large companies in the security industry. This number represented roughly a 20 percent increase overall last year and set a record for entrants in recent years.

In addition, the Judges' Choice Award was presented to Thermal Imaging Radar for Hydra. The Thermal Radar Hydra provides wide area intrusion detection through continuous 360-degree thermal intrusion detection combined with 360° targeted surveillance from a 30X zoom laser IR starlight PTZ, said the company. Hydra can be seen in Booth 4122.

The NPS judges presented awards in 29 product and service categories. The full list of SIA NPS award winners is available at www.sianps.com.