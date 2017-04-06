Enhanced AccessNsite Software

American Direct, Booth 4040

American Direct has added a number of new features to its AccessNsite access control software solution. Among the enhancements in AccessNsite 7.9.8 are integrations with Schlage NDE series wireless locks and Control (BE 467) smart deadbolt, as well as new Best Wi-Q series locks. The new version also adds support for version 7 of the ASSA ABLOY Door Service Router (DSR), as well as Aperio v3 to provide faster unlock times without sacrificing battery life. AccessNsite 7.9.8 is American Direct’s third significant release in the last six months. Together, American Direct and AccessNsite can now integrate every facet of a building’s openings, from the mechanical and electronic components of door to the software and hardware that manages and uses the flow of data. This total service offering includes consultation and design, specification and sourcing, mechanical and electronic integration, installation and maintenance, technical support, centralized data aggregation, and aftermarket service through Regional Service Centers (RSC) located across the United States and American Direct’s Elite Integrator Partners.

For more information, visit www.americandirectco.com.