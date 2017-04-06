Test and Speed-Certify Data Transmission Capability of Ethernet Cables

Platinum Tools, Booth 6035

The Net Chaser Ethernet Speed Certifier and Network Tester offers a complete solution to test and speed-certify the data-carrying capabilities of Ethernet cables up to 1 Gbps by testing for noise in the network, detecting faults in cable wiring, and ensuring that cables are able to support the speed capabilities of active equipment. To certify Ethernet speed performance of cable runs, the Net Chaser conducts bit error rate tests by sending data packets down specified cable runs at defined data rates to check for errors at the maximum throughput of the link. The solution reports on signal quality that can impact high-speed data transmission by measuring signal-to-noise ratio. Skew measurements report on the signal time delay between pairs that can impact Gigabit data transmission. Finally, the Net Chaser unit provides continuity testing that detects opens, shorts, miswires, split pairs, reversals, and high-resistance faults while accurately measuring distance to faults and total cable length.

