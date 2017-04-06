Dual-Path, Professionally Monitored, Wireless Security and Automation System

ipDatatel, Booth 26109 – SecureSmart Helix is a dual-path, professionally monitored, wireless alarm system for professional, Do It for Me (DIFM), and DIY installations. SecureSmart Helix can be easily and discreetly installed anywhere in the home, enabling faster, and more cost- effective installation times. All Helix requires is an electrical outlet, connection to an Ethernet port, and installation of the chosen wireless sensors to be up and running within minutes. SecureSmart Helix offers a variety of customizable sensors, such as door, window, flood, smoke and more. Combined with the desired internal communication cards and accessories, SecureSmart Helix can be customized to fit each individual customer’s needs.

For more information, visit www.ipdatatel.com.