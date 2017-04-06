ACC 6.0 with Avigilon Appearance Search Technology
ISC WEST 2017
Avigilon, Booth 22043
Avigilon Appearance Search is a sophisticated, deep learning, artificial intelligence (AI) search engine that sorts through hours of footage with ease, allowing users to quickly locate a specific person of interest across all cameras on an entire site. It can save time and effort during critical investigations, as it intelligently analyzes video data, helping to track a person’s route and identify previous and last-known locations.
