ACC 6.0 with Avigilon Appearance Search Technology

April 6, 2017
KEYWORDS artificial intelligence
Avigilon, Booth 22043

Avigilon Appearance Search is a sophisticated, deep learning, artificial intelligence (AI) search engine that sorts through hours of footage with ease, allowing users to quickly locate a specific person of interest across all cameras on an entire site. It can save time and effort during critical investigations, as it intelligently analyzes video data, helping to track a person’s route and identify previous and last-known locations.

For more information, visit www.avigilon.com.

