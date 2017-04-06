Preventative Safety Solution with Learning Analytics

OneEvent, Booth 26141

With its unique analytics engine, OnePrevent does what other alarm systems cannot: predict, alert and prevent disasters before they can occur. The solution leverages a powerful cloud-based analytical engine that processes data collected by wireless sensors to determine what is normal within a home or building environment. By constantly measuring environmental factors such as temperature, air quality, motion, and moisture, the deep learning analytics engine learns what is ‘normal’ over time in a specific space. If the system receives an abnormal reading, it can determine potential risks and alert property or building managers of the possibility of a disaster, such as a fire or flood, before the event actually occurs. In UL research testing, the OnePrevent system was able to anticipate a fire up to 20 minutes before the smoke alarms went off. OnePrevent can be installed wherever buildings are at risk for destructive or dangerous events such as fire, water damage, gas leaks, or even unauthorized access. Commercial and residential dealers alike can deploy a OnePrevent system to help building managers, property owners, or homeowners analyze and anticipate the potential for these damaging events to occur.