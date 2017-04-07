Crowds Continue to Descend on ISC West

Not surprisingly, given the long lines, crowded aisles and constant hum of conversation that filled the show floor Wednesday, Day 2 continued the trend, with large numbers of attendees filling the lobby area – and the corridors leading there – well before the show opened at 10 a.m.

As evidenced by the much more manageable registration lines that on Day 1, the majority of those who were part of the stream making their way to the show floor were getting a jump on their second day at ISC West. By 10:30 a.m. foot traffic in the corridors and lobby had thinned considerably, but the show floor remained a noisy, energetic and busy place to be right up until the doors closed at 5 p.m.