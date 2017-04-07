Cost-Effective, High-Performance IP Recorders

March Networks, Booth 25041



Available in 32- , 48- and 64-channel models, the new 9000 Series IP Recorders are support high-megapixel, high-throughput video capture, with all channel licenses included to deliver a fully-featured recording system out of the box with a lower total cost of ownership. The recorders incorporate embedded Linux OS, which eliminates unnecessary background services and frequent system updates to ensure the highest reliability. Other reliability features include diagnostic LEDs for each hard drive, internal battery backup and real-time system health monitoring via March Networks Command video management software. The 9000 Series recorders are easy to maintain thanks to front-access hard drives and unique QR odes that work with the free GURU app to enable instant configuration audits, troubleshooting, warranty checks and other capabilities using a smartphone or tablet.

For more information, visit www.marchnetworks.com.