Flexible, Scalable Cloud-Based Enterprise Access Control Platform

Feenics, Booth 22135



Keep by Feenics is a cloud-based access control as a service platform that integrates native visitor management and incorporates RESTful API, an open standard for scalability, which simplifies integrating complementary systems and connecting Keep to applications outside the organization. Mobile capabilities allow end users to monitor and manage systems on the go. Built specifically for the cloud and hosted by Amazon Web Services, Keep minimizes costs through simple, maintenance-free upgrades and patches. It also eliminates the need to purchase costly software or hardware and streamlines training required to maintain the system.

For more information, visit www.feenics.com.