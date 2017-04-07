Security Center Integrates Gunshot Detection

Genetec, Booth 28055

SpotShotter gunshot detection from SST is now integrated into Genetec’s Security Center platform. This integration will provide law enforcement and security departments with more actionable information, rapid access and detailed location insights when a gunshot situation occurs. ShotSpotter uses wide-area acoustic surveillance that is automatically activated when gunfire occurs, providing comprehensive outdoor coverage on campuses and within complex urban geographies. Within seconds, ShotSpotter’s sensors and cloud-based analysis software triangulate and pinpoint the precise location of each round, the number of shots fired and provide an immediate gunfire alert, complete with audio file. Detailed incident data is immediately sent to SST’s Incident Review Center where acoustics experts analyze the data and qualify the incident in real time. Once validated, an alert is sent directly into Security Center – all in less than a minute.

