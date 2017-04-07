All-in-One Wireless Security and Smart Automation Platform

Tyco Security Products, Booth 20005

iotega is a next-generation wireless security and lifestyle platform that facilitates home automation enhancements and add-ons via software apps running on additional devices. Discreet in design, iotega includes a touch keypad and optional 7-inch WiFi capacitive touchscreens, wireless keypad arming stations and flexible software app compatibility. The solution features robust PowerG wireless technology with end-to-end 128-bit AES encryption, as well as adaptive best path frequency-hopping technology, enabling secure wireless coverage. Additional features include two-way voice, visual verification, a proximity sensor, built-in siren, 99 user codes and support for a wide range of common wireless communication profiles such as Wi-Fi, Z-Wave Plus, PowerG, as well as optional 3G and LTE communicators and more than 200 security and home automation devices.

For more information, visit www.tycosecurityproducts.com.