MONI Adds New Security Platform To Smart Home Security Product Portfolio

MONI announced the newest addition to the Company’s portfolio of cutting edge smart home security offerings. The Qolsys IQ Panel 2, an all-in-one security and smart home platform that combines advanced hardware and leading interactive software services, will now be available to MONI customers nationwide with any package.

As the number of smart homes continues to rise, MONI is anticipating the changing needs of increasingly connected consumers. By adding the Qolsys IQ Panel 2 to its product portfolio MONI is working to provide higher levels of security, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and greater ease of use. The Qolsys IQ Panel 2’s tablet-like form factor includes an intuitive swipe-based user interface. LTE and Wi-Fi dual path connectivity help enable stronger connection. Bluetooth touchless disarming and S-Line encryption technology add extra layers of protection. Additional features include a built-in glass break detector, a built-in router, and over-the-air software updates. A built-in panel camera also captures and sends photos to the user’s smartphone or watch so that they can quickly see who armed or disarmed the system.

“MONI has seen 2x growth in its interactive services customer base since 2012,” said Jeff Gardner, president and CEO of MONI Smart Security. “With an expanding customer base comes increased customer needs. Our product offerings are designed to meet the rapid rise of the smart home, while making connected technologies more accessible to non-technical consumers. We see ourselves as curators, bringing together the best technology of its kind, like the Qolsys IQ Panel 2 – to deliver on what customers require and want.”

MONI’s smart home security product portfolio is anchored by the Company’s patented ASAPer technology, an interactive messaging hub that alerts both MONI customers and their emergency contacts “as soon as possible” when an alarm is triggered. This curated product portfolio allows for an optimal consumer experience that is focused on customer safety and customer satisfaction.

Visit www.qolsys.com and www.mymoni.com for more information.