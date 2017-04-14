Priority One Acquires Blue Ridge Security

Regionally based Priority One Security has successfully executed the acquisition of Blue Ridge Security Solutions (BRSS). Included as part of the acquisition is a UL-listed/FM-approved central station. The addition of the monitoring station will give Priority One Security the opportunity to facilitate an even higher standard of customer service, the company described.

Priority One Security reported it is excited about the future, given the added resources and quality personnel gained from Blue Ridge Security.



William R Francis, president of Priority One Security, said, “The acquisition of BRSS strengthens our current position in the market place and affords us the ability to further establish ourselves as an leader in the industry. Once we complete the integration of Blue Ridge Security, we will begin pursuing additional growth opportunities."

Blue Ridge Electric President and CEO Charles E Dalton added, “Priority One has a proven track record as a well-managed security services provider. After overtures from a number of companies nationwide, we believe this is the company that will best serve our customers.”