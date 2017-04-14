Aiphone Video Intercoms Protect Military Recruiting Centers

Aiphone Corp. announced its JP Series and GT Series video intercoms have been chosen by the Army Corps of Engineers to protect military recruiting centers across the United States.

Military officials made the decision to keep recruitment center entries locked throughout the day following the 2015 shooting deaths of five military personnel at Chattanooga, Tenn. recruitment and reserve centers. The JP Series video intercoms will act as a video doorbell at single office recruitment centers. The GT Series will be installed at centers serving multiple military branches.

To access a center, visitors push an exterior unit button initiating a call to a station inside the center. There, recruitment officers use an embedded 170-degee pan-tilt-zoom video camera to clearly identify visitors. An audio intercom allows two-way conversations. A one-touch door release on the interior station unlocks the door once visitors are approved for entry.

Interior stations provide either a 7- or 3.5-inch LCD screen delivering sharp color images. A simple control adjusts the camera position as needed to provide greater detail. The JP Series and GT Series provide hands-free communication once a door call is answered. An optional handset is available if privacy is required. Stations can also record images and conversations for later review.

Bruce Czerwinski, U.S. general sales manager for Aiphone, said the video intercoms will allow military recruiters to control who enters the centers.

“Using Aiphone intercoms, recruiters now can clearly see and speak with visitors before allowing them access,” he said. “If there is any doubt about a visitor’s intentions, the door stays locked.”