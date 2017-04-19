ASSA ABLOY Advances Sustainability Goals With The Addition Of Seven Environmental Product Declarations (EPD)

ASSA ABLOY announced the completion of an additional seven Environmental Product Declarations (EPD). EPDs are third-party certified, comprehensive reports that document the ways in which a product, throughout its lifecycle, affects the environment. ASSA ABLOY Group brands have now completed numerous EPDs with UL Environment across doors and frames, locks and hardware and perimeter fencing, demonstrating dedication to product transparency and optimization.

Sustainability is a key element of the ASSA ABLOY value proposition, according to the company. In addition to designing and building door opening solutions that are high-performing and aesthetically pleasing, ASSA ABLOY door opening solutions are engineered to support the sustainability goals of architects and building owners alike.

“At ASSA ABLOY, the transparency of our suppliers, operations, and products have become central elements of our business and our culture,” said Amy Vigneux, director of sustainable building solutions. “We are deeply committed to providing our customers and partners with innovative, energy efficient and responsibly-made door opening solutions they can deploy with confidence.”

The announcement comes as professionals in the architectural and construction industries seek LEED v4 certification with well-designed, constructed and high-performance structures. LEED v4 applies a performance-based approach to design, operations and maintenance, identifying measurable results at every stage of a project's lifecycle. LEED v4 places an expanded focus on materials and integrates a comprehensive approach to evaluate the impact of materials on human health and the environment. The EPDs communicate and add up relevant environmental information along a product's supply chain.

Vigneux commented, “Our goal is always to provide more than products and systems. ASSA ABLOY can be part of the value-driven and consultative conversation prior to, during and after any project. In all of those discussions, sustainability and the support of green building certification programs, codes, and standards are important narratives we address comprehensively.”

Visit http://www.assaabloy.com/en/com/ for more information.