MyStudio[Pros] Announces Strategic Alliance with COPS Monitoring

MyStudio[Pros] announced today they have formed a strategic alliance with COPS Monitoring. MyStudio[Pros] will provide comprehensive marketing services and support to COPS 3000+ dealers across the United States. MyStudio[Pros] is a national agency dedicated to providing dealers of all sizes the personalized services and marketing tools they need to successfully grow their business in today's fast-changing security and smart home automation market.

Shortly after COPS acquired UCC in 2016, UCC began offering MyStudio[Pros] services to its dealers. The overwhelming success of the UCC dealer program prompted COPS to offer it to their dealers too. "COPS is dedicated to providing our dealers with industry-leading programs that help them succeed in all areas of their business. MyStudio[Pros] is a perfect fit," said Jim McMullen, president and COO of COPS Monitoring. "MyStudio[Pros] offers our dealers access to world-class strategic planning and marketing services that would normally not be available to them and at an affordable price. Essentially, COPS dealers now have their own marketing department."

"We're excited about the opportunity to extend our offering to COPS Monitoring dealers," said Barbara Zenz, CEO of MyStudio[Pros] and The Stephenz Group. "With competition growing rapidly in the home security industry, it is more important than ever for dealers to have the tools and support they need to promote their brand and expand their business." MyStudio[Pros] is a marketing service offering that will gives COPS dealers a clearly different competitive edge. "We look forward to working with each dealer to meet their needs from basic promotional materials to digital marketing, lead generation programs, website development and social media," added Zenz. In addition, MyStudio[Pros] will offer COPS dealers "Hot Topic" podcasts, webinars, training workshops and special dealer events.

For more information, visit copsmonitoring.com