Genetec Named Among Top Employers in Montréal for 2017

Genetec Inc., a provider of open-platform, unified IP security solutions, has been named as one of the top employers in Montréal by the editors of Mediacorp Canada Inc., for the 11th consecutive year.

Organized by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers, this annual competition recognizes Montréal-area employers that lead their industries in offering outstanding places to work. Evaluations are based on criteria such as work atmosphere, community involvement and performance management. Employers are compared with others in their field to then determine which organizations offer the most progressive and groundbreaking programs.

The Genetec worldwide headquarters are located in the Ville Saint-Laurent Technoparc Montréal, a scientific research park that is home to 90 high-tech companies. To accommodate its rapid growth and offer its employees an optimal work environment, Genetec is currently building a brand new bistro where staff can enjoy affordable healthy menus, a new gym with free membership, a new comfortable outdoor eating space and a redesigned reception area.

Genetec employees also benefit from other advantages, including flexible family-friendly hours, generous vacation and time-off, comprehensive group insurance coverage, a retirement savings plan, an attractive employee referral program, as well as training and personal development programs.

As Genetec enters its 20th year of innovation as a developer of unified physical IP security platforms, software, hardware and cloud services, the company is increasing its presence throughout the province of Québec by opening new offices in Sherbrooke and Québec City. With offices located in 12 countries around the world, Genetec currently employs 831 employees, 562 based in Montréal alone. The company is also actively involved with local universities and has an active internship program.

“We are honored to receive this recognition as a Top Montréal Employer for the 11th year in a row,” said Richard Pailliere, director of human resources at Genetec. “At Genetec, we constantly strive to offer the best working environment for our employees to maximize their creativity, feed their spirit of innovation and assure that they have a rewarding quality of life. As we celebrate our company’s 20th anniversary, we give credit for our success to these talented people both here in Montréal and all over the world.”

