HARDCAR Security and Sharp Electronics to Demo Unmanned Security Robot Vehicle

April 24, 2017
KEYWORDS outdoor surveillance / security technology / unmanned security
HARDCAR Security, in cooperation with Sharp Robotics Business Development, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, will host an exclusive Lunch & Learn event to showcase the Sharp INTELLOS Automated Unmanned Ground Vehicle (A-UGV). The private event will be held Tuesday, April 25, from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Miracle Springs Spa in Desert Hot Springs, Calif.

The Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV is a cost-effective, multi-terrain, mobile sensor platform that can capture video, audio and environmental data, while providing a visible deterrent. The data it provides can enhance outdoor surveillance, security, safety and maintenance inspections, which will help organizations meet the challenges of an ever-changing security landscape by augmenting a skilled guard force, the company described. The Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV is designed for customers with expansive outdoor properties that HardCar Security serves. 

www.sharpintellos.com
 

