Criminal Trial Attorney to Speak at ESX Public Safety Luncheon

ESX has announced the main stage speaker for its Public Safety Luncheon. Miles Brissette, attorney for the Law Offices of Gill & Brissette and co-founder of the 3rd Chair Family of Companies: digital forensics, technologies and investigations will present how video surveillance evidence in the courtroom impacts criminal and civil cases.

The industry’s relationship with law enforcement is an important one. How can the electronic security and life safety industry do a better job of focusing on a video surveillance system that gathers the right evidence? ESX attendees will find out Friday, June 16 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., the organization described.

In his presentation, “Video Surveillance – Focusing on the Evidence,” Brissette will debunk the myths surrounding the use of video surveillance evidence in the courtroom, ESX described. Forensic video evidence may exist, but that doesn’t mean it’s admissible at trial. He will highlight the requirements for presenting video evidence in the courtroom and show how attorneys must strategically present video evidence before the judge and jury.

Miles Brissette is a senior criminal trial attorney based in Fort Worth, Texas. He became a principal in the Law Offices of Gill & Brissette in 2015, after nearly two decades in the Tarrant County, Texas Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

He has investigated and litigated offenses ranging from simple thefts and DWIs to death penalty cases. He was a prosecutor in the high-profile case against Chante Mallard, a Fort Worth woman convicted in 2003 of striking a man with her car, driving home with him lodged in her windshield and leaving him to die.

As chief prosecutor of the Tarrant County forensic and technical services unit, Brissette oversaw investigation and prosecution of arson and explosives cases, as well as the office’s regional forensic video lab and the electronic case management system.

He has expertise in using technology to dissect the most complex litigation and discovery-intensive cases and works nationally to establish standards for the use of law enforcement video.

At this luncheon, ESX will honor deserving individuals with ties to public safety from important industry programs including the national winner of ESA’s Youth Scholarship Program. The Security Industry Alarm Coalition’s Police Dispatch Quality Award and William N. Moody Award, as well as, TMA’s Public Sector Award will also be presented.

ESX will take place June 13-16 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. To celebrate its 10th year, ESX will offer unprecedented registration discounts, expanding the opportunity for even more electronic security and life safety professionals to experience the event.

To explore the full schedule of education, networking, training and EXPO floor sessions, visit www.ESXweb.com/Attend/Schedule.

For questions about the event or registration processes, contact

ESXRegistration@ESXWeb.com.

