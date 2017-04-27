Anixter, Tri-Ed and CLARK Announce 2017 U.S.A. Stadium Tour Schedule

Anixter, Tri-Ed and CLARK announced the continuation of Tri-Ed’s Stadium Tour training & networking events in cities across the U.S., during the 2017 baseball season. These one-day events feature technical trainings and exhibits from security industry suppliers, dinner and an exciting night out at the ballgame.

“Our Stadium Tours provide valuable educational and demo opportunities, while also allowing security dealers and integrators to network with industry suppliers and colleagues, and enjoy a night at the ball park,” said James Rothstein, senior vice president global marketing, Anixter. “We are very excited to announce our 2017 lineup and extend our thanks to all of our participating suppliers.”

The 2017 Stadium Tour schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, June 28 - Houston, Texas

Houston Astros vs. Oakland A’s

Location: Minute Maid Park - 501 Crawford St, Houston, Texas

Start Time: 12:00 p.m.

Registration Link: lp.anixter.com/houstonst17

Thursday, July 20 - Seattle, Wash.

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees

Location: Safeco Field – 1250 1st Ave South, Seattle, Wash.

Start Time: 12:00 p.m.

Registration Link: lp.anixter.com/seattlest17

Tuesday, August 1 - San Diego, Calif.

San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins

Location: Petco Park – 100 Park Blvd, San Diego, Calif.

Start Time: 12:00 p.m.

Registration Link: lp.anixter.com/sandiegost17



Thursday, August 17 - Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox

Location: Globe Life Park – 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington, Texas

Start Time: 12:00 p.m.

Registration Link: lp.anixter.com/dallasst17

Wednesday, September 13 - Philadelphia, Pa.*

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

Location: Citizens Bank Park – 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, Pa.

START TIME: 3:00 p.m.

*EXPO & BALLGAME ONLY

Registration Link: lp.anixter.com/phillyst17

*Space is limited, so to guarantee a ticket for the game, you must pre-register online. Attendance at the expo is required to receive your ticket. Tickets may be available on-site if registration is not done prior to the event, but availability is not guaranteed. The event is open to security industry professionals only.

