Charlotte’s Iverify Names Fanella CEO

Iverify, a provider of comprehensive life-safety and property protection solutions for commercial clients throughout North America, recently appointed James Fanella as its new CEO.

Fanella brings more than 30 years of experience in the high technology industry with a particular focus on driving innovation to profitably grow companies.

“Iverify is known in the industry for providing its clients with the optimal level of security coupled with unparalleled service and support,” Fanella said. “I look forward to driving additional innovation and partnerships that will further strengthen our market leadership.”

Fanella’s area of expertise includes professional services consulting, sales optimization, process improvements and executive management. He has a strong knowledge of how to optimize the use of innovation that includes new advisory services, application modernization and infrastructure, the company said in a press release.

“We’re excited that Jim is joining Iverify to lead our technology-enhanced growth,” said Eli Boufis, Iverify board chairman. “We appreciate the leadership of Steve Campeau and wish him our best as he seeks other opportunities in the industry.”

