PSA Security Network Acquires USAV and CI Edge

PSA Security Network has acquired USAV, a team of professional audio-visual (ProAV) integrators. USAV’s affiliate CI Edge, a buying group designed to support middle market commercial technology integrators, was also acquired as part of the transaction.

USAV is a ProAV membership organization that bonds independent member companies into an elite industry team. Founded in 2001 with only seven members, today USAV has 57 Integrators throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as partnerships with 19 top ProAV suppliers, and six service providers. In 2016, USAV integrators collectively serviced 88 percent of the top 25 and 84 percent of the top 50 major metropolitan areas in the U.S. CI Edge was founded by USAV’s executive team in 2015 as the only buying group for small and midsized commercial integrators. CI Edge provides benefits uniquely tailored to members including buying programs that connect members directly to top technology providers.

PSA Security Network is the world’s largest electronic security cooperative, owned by integrators throughout North America. Combined, PSA members boast more than 300 branch locations, employ nearly 6,000 security industry professionals and are responsible for more than$3.5 billion annually in security, fire and life safety installations. The purchase of USAV and CI Edge supports PSA Security Network’s plans for growth in the ProAV sector, which was announced in November 2016.

“We are delighted to welcome USAV and CI Edge into PSA Security Network,” said Bill Bozeman, president and CEO of PSA Security Network. “Their vendor relationships and integrator business models are right in step with what we were looking for in a partner in the AV space. With the low voltage integrator industry continuing to expand and consolidate at a rapid rate, we strongly believe that these two companies will be a perfect addition to the PSA family.”

USAV and CI Edge will continue to operate under their respective brands and the existing management team at USAV will continue to run the day-to-day operations of the AV business. K.C. Schwarz, CEO of USAV, and Chris Whitely, founder and CFO of USAV, will join PSA’s management team. Schwarz brings more than 30 years of technology experience, with 11 of these in the AV industry. Whitely brings 24 years of finance, accounting and technology experience, with 16 of these in the AV industry specifically.

USAV will operate out of the PSA’s main corporate office in Westminster, Colo. For more information about the transaction, visit www.psasecurity.com.

