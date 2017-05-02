The Winner Is …

All the suspense surrounding the SIA New Product Showcase (NPS) ended during ISC West when CrucialTrak’s Biometric Access Control System (BACS) took top honors as Best New Product at the awards presentation on April 5.

BACS is a completely touchless multi-biometric authentication technology, providing the highest security measures by layering four different biometric authentications into one terminal, according to CrucialTrak. In each BACS module, up to four biometric identification technologies are considered: touchless fingerprint, iris patterns, vein patterns and facial recognition authentication.

The NPS judges presented awards in 29 product and service categories. The full list of SIA NPS award winners is available at www.sianps.com.