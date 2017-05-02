Trends & Industry IssuesColumnsDigital Shuffle

Tyco Adds New Partner Portal

May 2, 2017
Meg Psiharis
Tyco Security Products added a new partner portal for its Connected Partner Program to further simplify the third-party integration process with various Tyco Security Products brands. The new portal enhances the partner experience and improves the speed of delivering integrated solutionsto market. The The new portal enables third-party technology providers looking to integrate with Tyco Security Products brands to have a single online access point. It also allows them to easily find comprehensive integration documentation, download SDK/Web Service and APIs and brand software.

Visit at: http://bit.ly/2njKyyt.

 

