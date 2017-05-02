Pelco Launches Security Insights Website
May 2, 2017
Pelco by Schneider Electric, announced the launch of a new informational website for the security industry. The site offers articles, studies and other useful resources to help, inform and support security professionals. The launch of the new website is part of Pelco’s drive to deliver value to the industry beyond its own products and services. As one of physical security’s strongest legacy brands, Pelco maintains considerable expertise that both encompasses and transcends traditional security solutions.
Check the site out at: securityinsights.pelco.com.
