Trends & Industry IssuesColumnsDigital Shuffle

Pelco Launches Security Insights Website

Pelco Launches Security Insights Website

WWW.PELCO.COM

May 2, 2017
Meg Psiharis
KEYWORDS security dealer / security technology
Reprints
No Comments

Pelco by Schneider Electric, announced the launch of a new informational website for the security industry. The site offers articles, studies and other useful resources to help, inform and support security professionals. The launch of the new website is part of Pelco’s drive to deliver value to the industry beyond its own products and services. As one of physical security’s strongest legacy brands, Pelco maintains considerable expertise that both encompasses and transcends traditional security solutions.

Check the site out at: securityinsights.pelco.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Recent Articles by Meg Psiharis

Tyco Adds New Partner Portal

FCi Publishes Blog on Millennial Workforce

Bolt Security Updates Website

Peak Alarm Displays Security Museum

Psiharis-assistant-editor-headshot
Assistant Editor Meg Psiharis writes and edits news-focused articles and SDM columns, including Technology Solutions & Skills and Digital Shuffle. Along with attending tradeshows and conferences, as well as posting to social media, Meg handles scheduling for tradeshows and assists in day-to-day tasks for the editorial team. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Western Illinois University.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.