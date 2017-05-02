FCi Publishes Blog on Millennial Workforce
In FCi’s Wireless Blog, “Bring Down the Corporate Walls!” written by Shahab Siddiqui, director of wireless solutions, the Millennial generation is front and center when discussing wireless technology. With an eye-catching infographic as an aid, Siddiqui explores the way Millennials view the workplace and their strengths and weaknesses versus Gen-Xers in the changing environment of office spaces. Simply put: cords are out. More companies will be relying on Wi-Fi and open concept office spaces, which means a boom in wireless installations.
Check out the full article here: bit.ly/2kQSxDu.
