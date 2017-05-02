Trends & Industry IssuesColumnsDigital Shuffle

FCi Publishes Blog on Millennial Workforce

May 2, 2017
Meg Psiharis
In FCi’s Wireless Blog, “Bring Down the Corporate Walls!” written by Shahab Siddiqui, director of wireless solutions, the Millennial generation is front and center when discussing wireless technology. With an eye-catching infographic as an aid, Siddiqui explores the way Millennials view the workplace and their strengths and weaknesses versus Gen-Xers in the changing environment of office spaces. Simply put: cords are out. More companies will be relying on Wi-Fi and open concept office spaces, which means a boom in wireless installations.

Check out the full article here: bit.ly/2kQSxDu.

Psiharis-assistant-editor-headshot
Assistant Editor Meg Psiharis writes and edits news-focused articles and SDM columns, including Technology Solutions & Skills and Digital Shuffle. Along with attending tradeshows and conferences, as well as posting to social media, Meg handles scheduling for tradeshows and assists in day-to-day tasks for the editorial team. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Western Illinois University.

