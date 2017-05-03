Silent, Rapidly Deployable Aerial Surveillance Solution
IC Realtime developed a silent, rapidly deployable aerial surveillance solution that provides law enforcement, border patrol and special event personnel the ability to remotely monitor events taking place in large areas. Called PLAS (Persistent Low Altitude Surveillance), the solution is comprised of a flight deck and imaging unit attached to a tactical-grade balloon that is released into the air by security personnel on the ground via a carbon fiber power tether / mini CAT6 cable. PLAS may also be battery-operated. PLAS can be used stationary or attached to personnel or vehicles to move about areas of interest. Because the system requires no propulsion, its silent operation makes it advantageous for drone-hunting/deterring operations. While normally flown at 250 ft., it may be deployed as high as 455 ft. PLAS is compatible with any of IC Realtime’s video, thermal imaging and infrared cameras. Air sampling sensors such as CBRNE can also be deployed through the PLAS on-board network connection. Transmission is sent via IP connectivity. At present PLAS is delivered with an IC Realtime I-Sniper nighttime camera.
IC Realtime | www.icrealtime.com
