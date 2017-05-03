Will Electronics Wins Contract to Install Security System for New O’Fallon Justice Center

Will Electronics was awarded the security portion of the new O’Fallon Justice Center project in O’Fallon, Mo. Jeffrey Buss, account manager for Will Electronics, won the business, which was competitively bid on by multiple security integrators in the St. Louis area. Will Electronics will provide the O’Fallon Justice Center with a unified Genetec video and access control system. The new system will encompass 116 cameras and over 90 card readers.

O’Fallon’s new 80,000+ square foot justice center is currently under construction on Bryan Road and will feature a new police station and municipal court facility. The facility is designed to serve the needs of the community hrough 2040. Completion of the project is slated for late 2017.

“We’re very proud to partner with other area firms in creating this state-of-the-art facility for the citizens of the O’Fallon community,” said Kurt Will, president of Will Electronics. “As the second-largest city in the St. Louis metropolitan area, O’Fallon’s residents and merchants deserve to have a modernized justice center that reinforces the community’s reputation as one of America’s safest cities. We’re honored to be a part of the team

meeting that goal.”

Will Electronics is a full-service company specializing in the service and installation of security systems. They serve a cross section of clients from banks to baseball teams, and just about everything in between. Will Electronics’ philosophy today is the same as it was in 1955 when Carl Will started the company, “Treat the customer the way you’d like to be treated.”