Industry Mourns Loss of TMA Member David Lyons
May 5, 2017
No Comments
TMA announced Napco Security Technology’s David Lyons died on April 18, 2017. In March 2016, Lyons was appointed Napco vice president sales, intrusion, connected home & fire division. He had previously been a chief sales leader at security and fire companies, including both Honeywell’s System Sensor and Interlogix, TMA reported.
Donations may be made in David’s memory to the Ryan Harrington Foundation, P.O. Box 45707, Somerville, MA 02145.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.