Tyco’s Jon Sargent Retires

Jon Sargent retired from Tyco Integrated Security on April 14 after 44 years in the security industry.

He is a long-time TMA member and volunteer who has most recently served as chair of the TMA Public Sector Liaison Sub-committee on burglary. A past president of the California Alarm Association, he is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Sheriff’s Association, and the North American False Alarm Reduction Association, among others. He has served as Secretary of ESA and the Industry/Law Enforcement Liaison for SIAC.

“If there was a critical alarm management issue in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington or Utah, you would find Jon in attendance, plugged in, aware, and working hard to ensure our (and your) best interests were represented,” noted SIAC in a statement.

Sargent was named the 2016 Weinstock Person of the Year Award at the ESA Leadership Summit in February.

