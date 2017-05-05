DMP Completes ISO 9001:2015 Surveillance Audit
DMP announced the successful completion of its first surveillance audit following the transition to the 2015 edition of the ISO 9001 quality management system standard in 2016.
DMP said this surveillance audit is confirmation for the organization that it is on the right track, having transitioned to the new edition of the standard 27 months ahead of the deadline.
The auditor has submitted the report with the recommendation that DMP’s certificate remain in force, reflecting DMP’s compliance with the 2015 revision of the standard.
“I feel good about what we are doing as an organization, and it is truly gratifying to have eight auditors over the course of 11 years continue to confirm that we have a robust quality management system,” said Lee Scanlon, director of corporate quality. “Continuous improvement in everything we do has always been a part of who we are.”
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.