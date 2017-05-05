Vector Security Announces 2017 Loss Prevention Foundation Scholarship Winners

Vector Security recently announced the winners of its 2017 Loss Prevention Foundation (LPF) scholarships, which provide financial support to loss prevention professionals seeking to obtain Loss Prevention Qualified and Loss Prevention Certified certifications.

The company began awarding the scholarships in 2009 in support of career development and continuing education for professionals in this rapidly-growing industry.

The 2017 winners are:

Melissa Allen, Marshalls/TJX Corporation

Bianca Bennett, Giant of Landover LLC

Paulina Garcia, Lowe’s Home Improvement

Jessica Hart-Ohalloran, Marshalls /TJX Corporation

Ron Houk, Stein Mart Inc.

Kylee Johnson, Goodwill Industries of Southwest Oklahoma & North Texas

Dustin Kelty, Belk

Eric Mizner, HomeGoods/TJX Corporation

Michael Muysenberg, Kroger Co.

Cinthia Sadauskas, Ikea

LPC Scholarship Recipients

Kathleen Avariano, Hermes of Paris

Chuck Bailey, CFI, Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc.

Clyde Bentzel, Gabriel Brothers

Robert Borowski, Rent-A-Center

Stephen Boyd, Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Danielle Butler, Bealls

Adam Cooper, Belk Inc.

Jill Ellison, Lowe’s Home Improvement

Douglas Fessenden, RH - Restoration Hardware

Nathan Hamblin, PetSmart

James Lapcevic, Luxottica

Peter Lewandowski, Dick’s Sporting Goods

Michael Provencio, Staples Inc.

Brigette Ross, Petco Animal Supplies

Derrik Welsh, A’GACI LLC

“Each year, we receive a high volume of applications from deserving individuals, and this year was no exception,” said Michael T. Grady, LPC, executive vice president of Vector Security Networks. “While the awardees represent a variety of professional backgrounds, they each express the highest level of desire for the opportunity. In addition, they all possess a positive outlook as to how they will use this program to enhance the value they bring to their respective employers and to the profession. We are pleased to help them advance their career aspirations. Congratulations to them all!”

Vector Security reported it has awarded 209 scholarships totaling more than $213,220 since the program began in 2009.