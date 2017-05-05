ESA-FL Awards $2,000 to Youth Scholarship Winner

Skylar Odin of Miami Springs was awarded ESA-FL’s first place in the Youth Scholarship Program. Odin’s father is Chief of Hialeah Fire Headquarters and her “guardian angel,” as she wrote in her essay.

Odin is a student at Miami Dade College and at the High School for Advanced Studies. She is a lifeguard and water safety instructor and in a medical internship with Dr. Paul Sudack. Her leadership extended to school clubs, where she served as editor of the digital newspaper and editor-in-chief of the yearbook.

In 1996, the Electronic Security Association launched the Youth Scholarship Program. The program was created to promote goodwill among the electronic life safety and security industry and police and fire officers by providing college scholarship awards to their deserving sons or daughters.

Through the Youth Scholarship Program, thousands of dollars have been given to students attending higher education institutions across our country. In fact, more than $541,500 has been given out by the participating states and ESA.

Awards are based on a combination of academic achievement, national test scores, extracurricular participation and the essay. In addition to completing the application and submitting the appropriate documentation, each student must write an essay explaining “What it means to me to have my parent or guardian involved in securing our community.”

To read Odin’s complete essay, visit http://bit.ly/2qx1eIh.