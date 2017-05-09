Best Buy Partners With Vivint Smart Home to Launch Smart Home Service

Best Buy and Vivint Smart Home announced a strategic partnership to give customers an easy way to automate and manage their homes, called Best Buy Smart Home powered by Vivint. With a nationwide rollout beginning this summer, Best Buy customers will be able to visit one of more than 400 of the chain’s large-format stores to consult with a smart home expert, design a comprehensive system and receive professional installation and monitoring, often within 24 hours.

Guided by in-store experts, customers can select from a suite of smart home products from Vivint, which is ranked No. 3 on the SDM 100, and other partners — including smart locks, lights, cameras, thermostats and more — and purchase their products up front or take advantage of special financing, Vivint reported in a press release. Accompanying service plans include 24/7 professional monitoring with emergency response, always-on cellular connection, 30-day video storage, online and phone support, in-home service and equipment protection. Customers also have the option to select a no-contract service plan. Vivint’s smart home platform works with voice assistants, such as Amazon Echo and Google Home, enabling consumers to control their smart home devices with their voice.

“Best Buy is all about helping customers pursue their passions and enrich their lives with the help of technology,” said Asheesh Saksena, chief strategic growth officer at Best Buy. “To deliver on that promise, we work with industry-leading partners to curate the best products, services and solutions that address the everyday needs of our customers. Our partnership with Vivint is a perfect example of that strategy.”

Alex Dunn, president of Vivint Smart Home, said, “At Vivint, our vision from the beginning has been to deliver smart home for the mass market. Together with Best Buy, we are further encouraging adoption by providing customers with a comprehensive smart home offering and a personalized retail experience.”

Last year, Best Buy sold more than 55 million connected devices and provided in-home, in-store and online technology services nearly 16 million times.

Vivint Smart Home reported it has more than 1 million customers and has installed more than 15 million smart home devices in North American homes.

