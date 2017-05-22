Atlanta Schools Security Cameras Average 61 Before Repair, Report Finds
An investigation by local NBC Atlanta station 11 Alive found that broken security cameras in the district took an average of 61 days before being repaired, and the district does not have a written policy or rule mandating how quickly cameras are fixed.
The report highlights a 2015 incident in which Rickey Ford said a hall monitor at Washington High School broke his 14-year-old son Raqaun's arm in an incident at the school. Ford asked the Atlanta School District to show him the security camera video but was told the cameras weren’t working that day.
To read the article and watch a video of the coverage, visit www.11alive.com/news/local/investigations/no-one-is-watching-1/439386491.
