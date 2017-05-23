2017 PSA Security Network Award Winners

PSA Security Network announced the 2017 PSA Security Network Vendor Award and Customer Service Award Winners at the recent TEC 2017 conference, held in Westminster, Colo. May 8-11. The Vendor Award winners were selected by PSA owner companies based on rankings for pricing, shipping, support, lead generation, returns and product performance. PSA’s customer service team voted on the Customer Service Award winners based on professionalism, support and performance. New this year were the NDP March Madness awards.

The 2017 awards were issued during an awards luncheon at the TEC conference on May 9, 2017.

National Deployment Program Awards

In March, PSA hosted the NDP March Madness with each region competing as a team to score the most points for specific plays. Each team was coached by a member of the PSA staff and was supported by one of the NDP vendor partners.

NDP March Madness Team Winners: Seneca Dunk Squad

Team Members: A2 Systems LLC, Audio Video Corporation, Casco Security Systems, Communications Resources Inc., Dallmann Systems, eVigilant, iS3 Tech Services, Low Voltage Contractors, Northland Controls, Photo Scan of Los Angeles, SecurAlarm Systems, Security Centres International

NDP March Madness MVP: Matthew Ladd (The Protection Bureau)

NDP Vendor of the Year: Seneca

NDP Vendor Partner of the Year is a new award that acknowledges an outstanding vendor partner for providing additional benefits to members of the National Deployment Program.

Customer Service Awards

These awards are voted on by the PSA Customer Service Team each year to recognize vendors whose customer service representatives share in the same spirit of professionalism, customer satisfaction, and outstanding service that the PSA Customer Service Team aspires to. The award for Individual Excellence in Customer Service goes out to the individual customer service representative that has distinguished him or herself with the PSA Customer Service team. This individual goes above and beyond to help the PSA team provide exceptional service to PSA’s integrators.

Customer Service Individual Excellence Winner: Alison Smith (Windy City Wire)

Customer Service Individual Excellence Nominees:

Alison Smith (Windy City Wire)

Annette Lorenzetti (DynaLock)

Arthur Johnson (Security Lock Distributors)

Damien January (LifeSafety Power)

Jason Schlichting (Scan Source)

Quienton Fowler (HID Global)

Customer Service Team Excellence Winner: HID Global

Customer Service Team Excellence Nominees:

Altronix

Bosch Security Systems

HID Global

LifeSafety Power

Seneca

Windy City Wire

Vendor Awards

Vendor Highest Sales Growth Award Winner: Milestone

Awarded to the vendor with the highest growth percentage over the last five years:

Vendor Legacy Award Winner: AMAG Technology

The Legacy Partner Award recognizes a company who has been a supporter of PSA for over 20 years and has been consistently rated as one of PSA’s top performing vendors.

Vendor Star Award Winners

The Star Award is awarded to key vendors each year who have demonstrated exceptional service, support, and growth in the PSA community of integrators:

Alvarado

ASSA ABLOY

Bosch Security Systems

HID Global

LifeSafety Power

Seneca

Windy City Wire

Vendor Superstar Award Winner: Altronix

The Superstar Award is the highest vendor honor bestowed by PSA to the vendor community. This award is presented each year to vendors who have excelled as partners with PSA integrators.