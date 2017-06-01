Industry Innovations
Professional video surveillance for everyone
June 1, 2017
KEYWORDS cameras / security systems / video analytics / video surveillance
Bosch’s fixed dome, bullet and box cameras from the new IP 4000i, 5000i and 6000 series offer resolutions up to 5 megapixel and low-light solutions like Bosch’s starlight technology. With Essential Video Analytics as standard, captured video data can be repurposed for uses beyond security, such as gathering business statistics, making these cameras perfect for small and medium businesses.

www.boschsecurity.com

 

