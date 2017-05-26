Security 101 – Philadelphia Opens Its Doors

Security integrator Security 101 has opened a new franchise office to serve the Philadelphia area. Security 101 – Philadelphia is owned and managed by industry veteran Andrew Benson. There are now two Pennsylvania Security 101 offices, located in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Benson has 17 years of security industry experience, beginning as a service technician and working his way to area management for a regional integration firm.

“Andrew has a solid track record for assembling and sustaining high performing teams to build strong relationships with his customers, always putting their needs first,” said Steve Crespo, Security 101’s CEO. “He will be a great asset to Team101.”

Benson said his wide-ranging experience prepared him for becoming the owner of a security integration firm.

“Security 101 – Philadelphia is off to a great start with a team of seasoned security professionals ready to handle any size commercial electronic security systems project or service needs,” he said. “Our team also has the dedication to provide second-to-none service to the Philadelphia community.”

Connect with Benson and the Security 101 – Philadelphia sales team at abenson@security101.com or by calling 484.369.7101. Security 101 – Philadelphia is located at 118 Commons Court in Chadds Ford, Pa.

