Allied Universal Makes Forbes’ Best Large Employers List for 2017
Allied Universal, a facility services company, has been named to Forbes’ third annual America’s Best Employers list for 2017. The company ranked at number 474 on the list of 500 best large employers.
“It is a great honor for Allied Universal to be named as a Best Large Employer by Forbes magazine,” said Steve Jones, Allied Universal CEO. “Our employees are the heart and soul of our company, and we are proud that Allied Universal has been cited as a great place to work for our 150,000 employees.”
Forbes partnered with Statista to conduct an independent, anonymous survey of America’s companies with more than 5,000 employees, who were anonymously polled in online panels to elicit candid responses. America’s Top 500 Best Employers of 2017 were selected based on an independent survey from a vast sample of 30,000 American employees working for large or midsize firms and/or institutions. Survey respondents were asked to rank a variety of criteria such as how likely they were to recommend their organization to friends or family, and other work-related conditions.
The Best Employers list will appear in Forbes magazine’s May 16th issue. View the list digitally at Forbes.com.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.