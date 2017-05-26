Tyco to Rebrand as Johnson Controls

In a May 2017 letter to its customers, Tyco announced that over the coming months it would be transitioning the brand identity of its Tyco business units, including the fire alarm, suppression, security and healthcare communications businesses of Tyco SimplexGrinnell, to Johnson Controls.

“Since our merger in September 2016, we’ve been working hard to bring together the best of Johnson Controls and Tyco,” said Aaron Saak, vice president, fire protection building solutions, North America, Tyco, in the letter. “Now it’s time to make the most of our identity as Johnson Controls, the global leader in building products and technology, integrated solutions, energy storage, and information-based retail solutions.”

Over time, the company reported, you can expect to see the Johnson Controls brand on Tyco’s service vehicles and uniforms, business cards and building signage for these businesses.

The SimplexGrinnell fire sprinkler installation and services business in the U.S. will become Grinnell Fire Protection Solutions, a separate Johnson Controls business with its own brand identity and a strong connection to Grinnell's history as a leader in fire protection, according to the letter. The Grinnell Fire Protection Solutions brand will be used on service vehicles, uniforms and business cards in the fire sprinkler business.

“As Johnson Controls, we will continue to sell, install and service the fire, security and retail products you have come to know and respect, including Simplex, Ansul, Grinnell Mechanical products, Tyco and Sensormatic,” Saak said.

