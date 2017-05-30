ESX Announces 2017 Innovation Award Winners

The Electronic Security Expo (ESX) announced the winners for its 2017 Innovation Awards, recognizing outstanding products and services that drive the electronic security and life safety industry forward.



Winners were selected from a pool of applications from manufacturers and service providers, serving the industry with innovative end user offerings and tools that help dealers, integrators and monitoring professionals become more efficient and profitable.

“The ESX Innovation Awards recognize innovative technology and excellence in the industry — and identify next-gen products and services that offer significant opportunity for growth and relevance in servicing the marketplace,” said George De Marco, ESX Chairman.

2017 Award Winners

Access Control

Nortek Security & Control — Linear e3 Entry



Cabling Products & Accessories

Mag Daddy — Mag Daddy Magnetic J-Hooks



Dealer Services

DMP — Secure, Dealer Services, Marketing Support



Digital Health/Well-Being Systems

Essence — Essence Care Home Active



Fire/Life Safety

Honeywell — 5800COMBO Smoke & Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detector



Installation/Service Tools

DMP — DMP Tech APP



Intrusion Systems

Mapco — Starlin Connect Universal Radio & Connected Home Hub



Monitoring (Central Station)

Honeywell — Honeywell, I-View Now, and Alarm Net Integrated Complete Solution



Smart Home - Electronics/Control Systems/Networking

August Home — August Smart Lock Pro (Z-Wave)



Video Surveillance

Division USA — DS-2TD4035D-25 Bi-Spectrum PTZ Camera System

The awards program — setting a standard for excellence in the industry — was judged by a panel of industry professionals in the following areas:

Features and functions

Innovation

End user experience

Ability to solve a problem

Revenue growth potential

Impact on company value and efficiencies

Compliance with regulations

Winners will be featured at ESX 2017, held June 13-16 in Nashville, Tenn. In addition, the top ten category winners will be placed in the TechMission Challenge, a live Shark Tank-style competition, judged by industry experts.



To celebrate its 10th year, ESX is offering unprecedented registration discounts, expanding the opportunity for even more electronic security and life safety professionals to experience the event. A premium pass is currently offered at $299 (a savings of $500) and ESX Day Passes are now available for $175 for industry professionals only able to attend one day of the show. Prices will increase at the expo.

To explore the full schedule of education, networking, training and expo floor sessions, visit: www.ESXweb.com/Attend/Schedule.

For questions about the event or registration processes, contact: ESXRegistration@ESXWeb.com.