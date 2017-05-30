Campus Security Coalition Launches School Security Grant Program

The newly formed Campus Security Coalition, a networking group focused on sharing ideas and spearheading discussion about security and safety at schools nationwide, unveiled its 2017 School Security Grant Program. The initiative is designed to help schools better address threats, further strengthen security efforts and realize more proactive intelligence efforts.

Faced with the growing threats of violence, vandalism and attacks, modern school systems are challenged with ensuring a safe, open environment while protecting infrastructure and assets. Continued budget restraints often limit the availability of new investment dollars for security expansions. The Campus Security Coalition seeks to assist schools by partnering with leading technology vendors and installers to provide the tools and services necessary to strengthen situational awareness and security intelligence.

The organization will select one school to receive the hardware, software and additional equipment necessary to implement a comprehensive security solution, including video management software, video analytics, surveillance cameras, access control and storage. The grant application process will open on May 1, 2017, and close on June 30, 2017.

The Campus Security Coalition aims to facilitate the exchange of ideas and propel discussion about the issues affecting schools today, the organization reported in a press release. The group is made up of educational end users, technology leaders, consultants, architects and technology providers. Members can use the valuable resources and information they receive as part of the group to contribute valuable experience and resources to schools in need of enhanced security.

“Educational campuses have seen a significant increase in threats that put the lives of students and faculty members in jeopardy. Though demand for better security measures has risen, the adoption of new solutions is hindered by lack of cohesion across varying segments,” said Steve Birkmeier, vice president, Arteco, a founding member of the organization. “The Campus Security Coalition is made up of a diverse group of individuals and organizations who believe that securing the next generation is of the utmost urgency, and we’re honored to play a part.”

Individual membership is available to leaders with experience in school security or safety initiatives, individual schools and school districts, educational administrators, consultants, campus police and security leaders. Aligned technology and service providers can participate through a wide variety of sponsorship opportunities, both year-round and event-based.

Founding members include Arteco, SANS Technology and Oncam.

