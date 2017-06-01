Why Great Tech Support is an Essential Element to Business Success

It wasn’t long ago analog surveillance cameras were the main (and only) systems available on the market. While they worked well, scaling was difficult and image quality was typically low.

Today, sophisticated network surveillance cameras are greatly increasing the rate at which they are replacing their limited predecessors, and have provided users with a more comprehensive suite of surveillance options that stem beyond simply recording footage. Users can now monitor their store fronts or venues with a variety of PTZ, dome, panorama, 360-degree view, fixed wireless, thermal and tamper-proof cameras, among others, that can:

Adjust seamlessly to extreme lighting situations

Provide 4k Ultra HD images from hundreds of feet or even miles away

Lock onto and automatically follow targets

Offer multi-view streaming capabilities

Provide analytical data, such as people counting

And much, much more

Today’s surveillance cameras not only offer more security options and features than their distant cousins, they’re also more user-friendly. And while these features have certainly benefited the end-customer, they’ve put increasing responsibility on a number of technical professionals, such as integrators and installers, as well as technical support specialists.

Integrators and installers must stay continuously updated on the latest, always evolving technology to ensure they’re offering their customers the right security solution. However, while they now have more options to present to customers, it’s become increasingly challenging, given the wide range of technology, for many to stay educated on how best to install and integrate network solutions into their clients’ businesses.

For example, a Wide Dynamic Range camera is perfect for extreme lighting situations, but if it doesn’t have electronic image stabilization, it’ll perform poorly in areas subject to high winds or severe vibrations, such as subway stations. One-size-fit-all surveillance solutions are outdated, which means installers and integrators must understand the vast landscape of network security to offer value to their customers and prospects, and stay competitive.

So, while education is certainly an important proactive component for integrators and installers, they also require an expert while out in the field. That’s where technical support comes in. Technical support specialists must be highly trained and able to provide guidance to today’s security professionals.

In fact, technical support specialists are also feeling similar pressure due to the evolution of surveillance technology. Specialists are now fielding more complicated questions from integrators and installers who may have queries about how best to install and integrate more complex cameras and systems. In other words, long gone are the days of always responding to simple password reset inquiries.

As further proof of just how challenging the world of technology has become, a recent survey by International Customer Management noted how 73 percent of customer service managers feel calls are becoming increasingly more complex. The reason? As mentioned, customers are solving easier problems on their own with the help of self-service support tools, and they’re calling technical support specialists for more intricate, difficult problems. Harvard Business Review puts that number even higher at 81 percent.

These integration and support challenges have further highlighted just how imperative it is that integrators and installers work with surveillance companies that offer world-class technical support that extends from experienced call center specialists to a comprehensive suite of self-service support tools.

How to recognize great tech support

Recognizing, understanding and embracing the growth of sophistication in surveillance technology is one thing. Innovative, quality products and solutions-based services are obviously key, but technical support services should not be overlooked. These services can be the ace-up-your-sleeve when you’re out in the field.

The question now becomes: How can integrators and installers judge the level of technical support they’ll receive before they begin working with a surveillance company?

The answer is two-fold. First, integrators and installers should investigate a company’s support offering including self-service tools, such as technical documents, click-to-call chat and web services, and the level of assistance from a human operator, such as type of support provided and time on hold. Second, they must inspect how committed the company is to one type of support over the other or if there exists a balance between self-support offerings and call services. Here are some questions to consider:

Does the company offer quick, easy access to their live support, or do they lean more on their self-support tools to answer clients’ questions? What kind of experience do the technical support specialists have? How does the technical support team respond if a question can’t be resolved immediately due to its complexity level? What kind of self-support tools does the company offer, how often do they update these tools, and how does the tech support team use this literature to provide a richer support experience? Can the integrator and installer remotely contact tech support?

For those unfamiliar with self-service technical support, have rarely used it or don’t quite understand how it could play a role in the type of support they can receive, read on. It’s critical that integrators and installers understand how these tools can not only help them but the role they could play in the overall level of support they might receive.

What to consider in self-serviced technical support

Self-service technologies, such as online support guides, in depth FAQ pages, and web-based chat solutions can benefit integrators and installers because they’re typically easy to use, and therefore perfect for remote work.

However, some companies invest more resources into their self-serviced technical support than their technical support specialists. The problem? These tech support specialists may be less equipped to handle more complex, multifaceted inquires because the company simply hasn’t invested time and money into their training. This can spell disaster for integrators and installers who are looking for more one-on-one service in a timely manner.

Time equals money, and technical support specialists who are unable to answer an integrator or installer’s question quickly and efficiently could cost the latter business and his or her reputation.

They may also find that one type of surveillance camera is more appropriate than another for a particular area because one provides a panoramic (and thus more sweeping view) and the other does not. In such situations, they may need to advise a customer on an entirely different product, and may lean on a team of highly skilled technical support specialists for product information.

The value of a balanced self-service and human tech support system

Higher-ups have the challenging task of divvying up their resources. Do they devote more money into training their staff or into improving and increasing the amount of self-serviced support tools they offer?

The answer to the question likely won’t (and shouldn’t) concern integrators and installers. However, the answer will likely affect whether an integrator and installer chooses to work with one company over another.

Axis Communications, the market leader in network video, has found a way to balance the amount of resources it commits to its self-support options and training for its technical support specialists. The result is a more complete solution center that can more quickly and efficiently answer difficult questions posed by integrators and installers.

How and why Axis offers a complete and balanced tech support

Let’s start first start by discussing how Axis dropped the name “call center” for “solution center,” a phrase it feels better describes how its tech support specialists interact with clients.

“I cringe when I hear the word “call center,”’ said Jeff Coco, Senior Technical Services Manager at Axis Communications. Coco said the phrase “call center” conjures up images of employees being rushed off the phone or managers measuring their staffs’ success by often unrealistic metrics.

Axis provides its staff with the appropriate tools and training to succeed while also probing for ways to stay at the forefront of industry trends in technical support.

Axis’ management provides staff members with opportunities to advance from Technical Support Engineers to Senior Technical Support Engineers and even Technical Support Specialists by completing extensive in-house training and certification programs.

At the same time, Brian McLaughlin, Technical Services Manager of Axis said the company is committed to its current contact options, but always searches for new ways to reach and engage with customers.

“I would say in terms of innovation, we stay pretty much tried and true to the telephone call support, online help desk tickets, as well as chat service,” said McLaughlin. “But as we continue to grow and expand, we are going to explore various ways to expand that service in terms of on-site service, remote connection with customers, and in terms of innovation.”

Morgan Rode, Technical Services Specialist, followed up to note that providing customers with multiple access points to technical support engineers ensures that no problem is left by the wayside.

“Having a wide variety of services, like chat, phone, and, or online help desk, allows us to have a broader reach to our customer because, even if the phone or chat is not open, they can always open a case,” said Rode. “We also have some customers located in an area where they may not have proper cell service, so it allows them to reach us through the chat system where they may have an internet connection.”

Beyond its solution center, Axis offers a number of other technical support services. These include:

A troubleshooting guide

Direct access to software and firmware download

Helpdesk

Detailed FAQ

Online chat

Technical notes

Webinars

Technical support videos

The video surveillance industry is currently strong, and will exponentially grow in the coming years for a number of reasons, including the need for improved cybersecurity and video analytics, more user-friendly technology and the continued expansion into small and medium-sized business markets.

For integrators and installers to stay competitive and gain an edge, they must be discerning when it comes to the companies they do business with. A key part of their decision-making should include an assessment of all products and services, including technical support. Video surveillance and security professionals simply don’t have the time to deal with poor technical support (whether human operators or online literature) and want to (and often must) be able to contact support remotely via multiple channels.

Integrators and installers who take seriously how crucial quality technical support engineers are to their overall operations will more often than not see a healthier bottom line and happier stakeholders.